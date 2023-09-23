Brownsville police search for vehicle in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident
Brownsville police are investigating a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident that happened at the 4700 block of Southmost Road on Wednesday morning.
The man who was hit is hospitalized in critical condition. Police are searching for a vehicle that is silver or gray in color.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
