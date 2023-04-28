Brownsville police searching for aggravated assault suspects at Texas Southmost College

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying two aggravated assault suspects seen near Texas Southmost College.

The assault occurred Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. at International Boulevard, and was triggered by a beer can being thrown during a fight, police said.

The suspects were described as a male dressed in black with tattoos and carrying a gun. He was seen with a woman police described as heavy-set with short hair and also dressed in black.

Texas Southmost College sent out a text message to students warning them about the suspects walking towards the recreation center.

No injuries were reported in the assault.

Police were initially called to the scene after a report of three males with a gun attempting to rob a nearby Stripes store, but police said that story was false.

Those with any information on the suspects are urged to call 956-882-4911.