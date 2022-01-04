x

Brownsville police searching for person of interest in car burglary investigation

8 hours 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 5:31 AM January 04, 2022 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a car burglary investigation.

The burglaries happened on Dec. 6 and Dec. 24.

A man wearing a red shirt was captured on surveillance video walking into a store after he's accused of committing a burglary.

He was seen getting into a red Dodge Neon and may be in the Southmost area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days