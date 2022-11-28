x

Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight

Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving. 

Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video. 

One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene. 

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477. 

Police say the information you provide could earn you a cash reward. 

