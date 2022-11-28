Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight
Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving.
Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video.
One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene.
Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477.
Police say the information you provide could earn you a cash reward.
