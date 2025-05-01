Brownsville police seek more information on assault caught on video

Brownsville police want to know more about an assault that was caught on camera.

The video showed a group of people kicking and punching someone on the ground. Police say it happened on Springmart Boulevard, just south of Morrison Road near Expressway 83.

Anyone with any information about what happened or who was involved is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.