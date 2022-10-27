Brownsville police seek to identify persons of interest in theft of white Dodge Charger
Brownsville police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the theft of a white Dodge Charger.
The theft happened at 800 N. Expressway 77 on Aug. 3, 2022.
Brownsville police released surveillance video that shows two people taking the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
5 Star Plays - Week 9
-
Valley officials working to tackle fentanyl smuggling
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery
-
Brownsville police seek to identify persons of interest in theft of white...
-
McAllen police: Investigation underway after ‘pornography’ reportedly shown to Sharyland ISD students...