Brownsville police seek to identify persons of interest in theft of white Dodge Charger

Brownsville police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the theft of a white Dodge Charger.

The theft happened at 800 N. Expressway 77 on Aug. 3, 2022.

Brownsville police released surveillance video that shows two people taking the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.