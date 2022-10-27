x

Brownsville police seek to identify persons of interest in theft of white Dodge Charger

1 hour 50 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 October 27, 2022 9:48 AM October 27, 2022 in News - Local

Brownsville police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the theft of a white Dodge Charger. 

The theft happened at 800 N. Expressway 77 on Aug. 3, 2022. 

Brownsville police released surveillance video that shows two people taking the vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days