Brownsville police seeking missing man

Jaime Rodriguez. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Jaime Rodriguez, 31, was last seen bring dropped off at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on 14th Street on Saturday, July 1 at 11:00 p.m., according to a news release.

Rodriguez has not been home since, the release added. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue shorts, and Crocs sandals.

Those with any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.