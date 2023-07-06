Brownsville police seeking missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Jaime Rodriguez, 31, was last seen bring dropped off at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on 14th Street on Saturday, July 1 at 11:00 p.m., according to a news release.
Rodriguez has not been home since, the release added. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue shorts, and Crocs sandals.
Those with any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.
