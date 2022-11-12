x

Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts

Saturday, November 12 2022

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The man was recorded on surveillance video taking vehicle parts from the Brownsville downtown parking garage on October 25, according to a news release.

Those with any information on the person of interest are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

