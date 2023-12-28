Brownsville police seeking suspected juveniles accused of destroying car wash security cameras

Brownsville police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of two individuals in connection with criminal mischief.

The incident occurred on Nov. 3 at a car wash located at the 700 block of Paredes Line Road, where the two individuals destroyed surveillance cameras.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.