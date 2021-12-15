Brownsville police seeking theft suspects

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from Brownsville PD.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects accused in a series of thefts that have been occurring throughout the Valley.

While their identities were initially unknown, police say they've identified two suspects captured on surveillance cameras walking into Sam’s Club in Brownsville and taking meat from the store.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, the female suspect served as the lookout while the male suspect concealed the products.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to anonymously contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.