Brownsville police still searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department continues searching for 68-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville police searching for missing man
Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts.
Those with any information on Garcia are urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Food vendors at Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show expected to face "profit...
-
Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr
-
Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter
-
Pioneer High School student charged after bringing air gun to school, police...
-
New FDA rule on food poisoning