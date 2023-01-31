Brownsville police still searching for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department continues searching for 68-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts.

Those with any information on Garcia are urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.