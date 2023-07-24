Brownsville police: Suspect arrested for stabbing man on street corner

Brownsville police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone on a street corner Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Monroe Street, where they encountered a man with a stab wound.

The 45-year-old victim was at the corner of the street in his wheelchair when the suspect approached him and stabbed him in the arm at least once, according to a news release.

The suspect, identified as Jhon Edison Riaschos Murillo, fled the scene as officers were called, according to the release.

Brownsville police searched the area and were able to locate Murrillo on South Frontage and McDavitt Avenue, according to the release.

A witness was able to positively identify Murrillo and officers located a knife on his waistband. It is unclear why Murrillo stabbed the victim, according to the release.

Murrillo is now in custody at Brownsville City Jail, and his arraignment is set for Tuesday, July 25.