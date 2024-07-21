Brownsville police: Suspect tries to "SWAT" child after playing an online game

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an attempted swatting incident that occurred on Sunday.

Brownsville police wrote on their Facebook page they received a "serious general public threat" via email. An investigation revealed the person making the threat is a gamer who got information from a child playing an online game.

Police said the child shared personal details and the suspect used this information to "SWAT him."

Swatting is a criminal harassment technique that involves making a false report of a serious crime to get a SWAT team or other armed police sent to a victim’s location.

Brownsville police want to remind everyone the potential dangers online and how important it is for parents to watch their children's online activities.

"The Brownsville Police Department urges all parents to take steps to protect their children by teaching them internet safety. It is important that children know the dangers of sharing personal information like names, addresses, and phone numbers online," Brownsville police said.