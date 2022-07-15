Brownsville police: Teens threw eggs at business, shot man with plastic pellets

Four teenagers are facing charges after Brownsville police say they threw eggs at a business and shot at a man with plastic pellets.

The two separate incidents happened early Thursday morning.

Brownsville police responded to a property damage call at about 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of E. Levee and met with a man who said four males in a black Mercedes Benz threw eggs at the front door of his business.

"One of the male subjects then took out a gun and started to shoot at the front window," Brownsville police said in a news release. "The gun was an air-soft gun that shoots plastic pellets."

About 40 minutes later, Brownsville police responded to another disturbance on the 2600 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

Police met with a man who said four males pulled up next to him as he was walking to ask for directions.

"The victim then noticed one male subject took out a gun, and started shooting at him," Brownsville police said in a statement. "The victim realized he was being struck by plastic pellets. The victim ran to the convenience store and called the police."

As police were taking the man's statement, the vehicle was spotted and stopped by police.

Brownsville police say officers found an air-soft gun in the vehicle.

Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, 17-year-old Bryan Salinas, 17-year-old Gabriel Sebastian Cisneros and 18-year-old Anthony Gianna Vicencio.

The four were charged with criminal mischief and injury to an elderly person.