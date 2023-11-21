Brownsville police urging the public to keep deliveries safe from porch pirates

Surveillance cameras caught two masked individuals stealing packages from the front door of a downtown Brownsville home.

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said police are investigating the incident, and she hopes residents are more vigilant in the coming weeks before Christmas

“It takes approximately less than a minute for your package to be stolen from your porch,” Brownsville police investigator Abril Luna said.

Luna said there are multiple steps people can take to avoid falling victim to porch pirates this holiday season.

“It can be by adding special instructions to your orders so that way only you know where you're going to be receiving it, maybe requiring a signature that way you're present when your order is delivered,” Luna said.

Police also recommend having someone you trust grab the package from your doorstep to keep it from getting swiped.

