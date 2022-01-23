x

Brownsville police warn about Facebook scam involving pet sales

5 hours 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, January 23 2022 Jan 23, 2022 January 23, 2022 11:55 AM January 23, 2022 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam involving pet sales. 

Police say they've received several calls regarding Facebook scammers posing as pet sellers. 

Brownsville police remind the public that a city ordinance makes it illegal to sell domesticated animals in the city without the proper paper work. 

Brownsville police advise the following tips to avoid getting scammed online:

  • Request to see a breeder permit from the seller
  • Request a Bill of Health indicating that the animal has been checked by a veterinarian within a week of delivery
  • If you are uncomfortable about the seller, make the exchange at the Brownsville Police Department Safe Exchange Parking lot
  • Don't pay upfront for the animal and wait until delivery of documents before exchanging money
