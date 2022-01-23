Brownsville police warn about Facebook scam involving pet sales
The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam involving pet sales.
Police say they've received several calls regarding Facebook scammers posing as pet sellers.
Brownsville police remind the public that a city ordinance makes it illegal to sell domesticated animals in the city without the proper paper work.
Brownsville police advise the following tips to avoid getting scammed online:
- • Request to see a breeder permit from the seller
- • Request a Bill of Health indicating that the animal has been checked by a veterinarian within a week of delivery
- • If you are uncomfortable about the seller, make the exchange at the Brownsville Police Department Safe Exchange Parking lot
- • Don't pay upfront for the animal and wait until delivery of documents before exchanging money