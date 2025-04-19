Brownsville police warn of posting online about stolen property

The Brownsville Police Department is warning the community to exercise caution when posting online about stolen property.

They say there's already been several incidents where people post online about their stolen cars and got scammed. Brownsville police say scammers will reach out claiming to know where their car is in exchange for money.

As always, never give out any personal information and never give money up front for anything. Lastly, if a message seems suspicious, it's always best to report it.