Brownsville pool closed for maintenance due to water leak
Residents in Brownsville have one less pool they can visit this summer.
The Sams Memorial Pool is closed for maintenance. The city said the pool was leaking a significant amount of water. After the pool was repaired the first time, the leaks continued.
The city believes it'll take all month to fix the problem. All aquatic programs will be relocated to the Tony Gonzalez Pool.
