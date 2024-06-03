x

Brownsville pool closed for maintenance due to water leak

Brownsville pool closed for maintenance due to water leak
2 hours 56 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 6:33 PM June 03, 2024 in News - Local

Residents in Brownsville have one less pool they can visit this summer.

The Sams Memorial Pool is closed for maintenance. The city said the pool was leaking a significant amount of water. After the pool was repaired the first time, the leaks continued.

The city believes it'll take all month to fix the problem. All aquatic programs will be relocated to the Tony Gonzalez Pool.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days