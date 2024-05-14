Brownsville priest indicted on child sexual abuse charges

A Brownsville priest who is accused of sexually abusing a child has been indicted.

The indictment filed on May 8 shows Fernando Gonzalez Ortega, 52, faces three charges of sexual assault of a child, one charge of sexual abuse by a clergyman, a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and a charge of indecency with a child.

According to the indictment, Ortega allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times between Dec. 27, 2012 through Dec. 26, 2014.

The child was identified as "YC" in the court document.

Ortega was a priest at St. Luke's Catholic Church, and he was removed from the ministry on Feb. 3 after the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville received a sexual misconduct allegation against him. He was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection with the allegation.

He was arraigned on Feb. 13 and issued an $800,000 bond.