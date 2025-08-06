Brownsville proclamation honors slain sailor Angelina Resendiz

Brownsville city leaders honored the life of a slain sailor on Tuesday.

A proclamation was issued for Angelina Resendiz, a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who was found dead on June 9 near the naval base she was stationed at in Virginia.

Resendiz had been missing for nearly two weeks when her body was found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mother of Angelina Resendiz attends memorial at Naval Station Norfolk

Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, read a portion of the proclamation.

“Her love for the ocean reflected her own her peacefully and powerful, and her dream of one day becoming a mother showed the depth of her nurturing and generous heart,” the proclamation read.

“That's her,” Castle said. “Every word [was] meaningful.”

As previously reported, an unidentified sailor is in “pre-trial confinement" in connection with the death investigation.

READ MORE: Grieving brother pleads for answers after Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia

On Tuesday, Channel 5 News reached out to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service — the agency leading the investigation — for comment on the status of the sailor’s confinement.

An NCIS spokesman said the sailor has not been formally charged “at this time.”

“All sailors are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing."