Brownsville PUB: Downed power line leaves nearly 1,000 customers without power

Roughly 1,000 customers without power in the four corners area of Boca Chica Boulevard due to a downed power line, according to a social media post from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

The downed power line is at the intersection of Boca Chica Blvd. and W. Cowan Terrace, BPUB said.

“Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the post read.