Brownsville PUB offering $10,000 in scholarships

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is offering scholarships for high school seniors in the Brownsville area.

To qualify, the seniors must reside in a household that receives any of BPUB’s three utilities services: electric, water or wastewater.

The utility company will give out 10 scholarships that are each worth $1,000.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 22. More information can be found online.