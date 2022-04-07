Brownsville PUB offering $10,000 in scholarships
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is offering scholarships for high school seniors in the Brownsville area.
To qualify, the seniors must reside in a household that receives any of BPUB’s three utilities services: electric, water or wastewater.
The utility company will give out 10 scholarships that are each worth $1,000.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 22. More information can be found online.
