Brownsville PUB pause on disconnections ends Wednesday

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will reinstate its disconnection policy starting Wednesday, March 8.

Brownsville PUB temporarily stopped cutting off accounts last fall after the release of a forensic audit showed millions in overcharges for a failed energy project. That report found Brownsville PUB knew the project would never happen, but kept collecting money from the increased rates that were meant to be used to fund the project.

Brownsville PUB said they've already notified customers at risk of losing services and financial help is available.

Those in need of financial help can reach out to Community Action Corporation of South Texas at (956) 435-0379 or Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley at (956) 541-0220. Customers can also visit Texas Utility Help on their website.