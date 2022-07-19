Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning customers of ongoing reports of scam calls.

BPUB says that scammers are calling residents, threatening to disconnect services in order to collect past due amounts through third-party payment methods.

BPUB says over the last week, their call center has received hundreds of calls from residents over people spoofing some of the board's phone numbers.

When residents answer, they get an automated voice message in Spanish directing them to speak to an agent, then are asked for personal information and then are directed to send money.

BPUB is sharing with customers general tips to avoid scams: