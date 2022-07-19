Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning customers of ongoing reports of scam calls.
BPUB says that scammers are calling residents, threatening to disconnect services in order to collect past due amounts through third-party payment methods.
BPUB says over the last week, their call center has received hundreds of calls from residents over people spoofing some of the board's phone numbers.
When residents answer, they get an automated voice message in Spanish directing them to speak to an agent, then are asked for personal information and then are directed to send money.
BPUB is sharing with customers general tips to avoid scams:
- 1. Avoid giving out your social security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone who asks for it during an unsolicited call, text, email or in home visit
- 2. Keep away from being pressured by a caller over the phone to make a payment other than to the boar
- 3. Customers should report any unsolicited requests for payments to their local police station
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: How to protect your electronic payments
-
Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls
-
5 On Your Side: Homebound Edcouch man in need of working wheelchair
-
Preparations underway in Cameron County for November elections
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up after 4th of July in Hidalgo County