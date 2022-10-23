Brownsville Public Utilities Board to host special meeting
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host another special meeting Monday.
RELATED: Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report
The meeting comes a week after the board placed CEO John Bruciak on administrative leave after a forensic audit alleged Bruciak and the management team misled the board after they knew the project would fail.
RELATED: Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'
The meeting is set to being at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Utilities Board annex building.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
-
Cameron County elections department seeing mail-in ballots being rejected
-
Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of new scam tactic on Facebook
-
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
-
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed