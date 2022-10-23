Brownsville Public Utilities Board to host special meeting

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host another special meeting Monday.

RELATED: Brownsville Public Utilities Board places CEO on paid administrative leave following forensic audit report

The meeting comes a week after the board placed CEO John Bruciak on administrative leave after a forensic audit alleged Bruciak and the management team misled the board after they knew the project would fail.

RELATED: Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'

The meeting is set to being at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Utilities Board annex building.