Brownsville Public Utilities Board to host special meeting

5 hours 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, October 23 2022 Oct 23, 2022 October 23, 2022 1:20 PM October 23, 2022 in News - Local

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host another special meeting Monday.

The meeting comes a week after the board placed CEO John Bruciak on administrative leave after a forensic audit alleged Bruciak and the management team misled the board after they knew the project would fail.

The meeting is set to being at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Utilities Board annex building. 

