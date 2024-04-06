Brownsville Public Utilities Board warning customers of increase in scam calls

Scammers are impersonating Brownsville Public Utilities Board employees to contact and threaten customers with disconnection unless they receive payment, according to a news release.

According to the release, scammers are also sending text messages with a link to click on to make a payment.

“Customers should be cautious whenever speaking to a live operator through an unsolicited call by someone claiming to work for BPUB,” the news release stated. “BPUB will never seek payment via the telephone, especially not through Zelle, Cash App, PayPal, dot.card or any other prepaid card or mobile payment service. BPUB will also never request to confirm your personal information via telephone or threaten to disconnect.”

Customers are urged to report these scammers to the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Public Utilities Board at 956-983-6100.