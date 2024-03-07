Brownsville refinery faces potential suspension of operations following lawsuit

Brownsville residents are waiting for a judge to decide if a local refinery should suspend operations.

Those living near Milwhite Inc. say the refinery is sending dust into surrounding neighborhoods.

“We don't get to enjoy our property,” Rosalinda Rubio Reyes said. “My daughters have since moved out. We were never able to get them a pair of swings, we were never able to enjoy outside."

Reyes joined several other residents protesting the company outside the 44th District Court in Brownsville Thursday, where a hearing was being held after the city of Brownsville sued Milwhite Inc.

In the lawsuit, the city alleged Milwhite Inc. violated several city ordinances, and did not pay fines.

In court, the city urged a judge to issue a temporary injunction against the mineral refinery to cease operations in an effort to bring the company into compliance with city rules.

Luis Saucedo, Brownsville's code enforcement manager, told the judge that Milwhite Inc. is racking up nine violations every day.

Saucedo says his department has tried to get Milwhite Inc. to come into compliance since Aug. 2023.

The refinery's chairman — Armando De Leon — says they've been working to control the amount of dust.

“We followed the construction plans, and we requested construction inspections and we do have the certificate of occupancy,” De Leon said in court.

De Leon also advocated for his employees and said if operations were to be put on hold, the livelihoods of 29 employees would be affected.

The judge ended the hearing after more than eight hours with no decision made.