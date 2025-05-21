x

Brownsville resident claims $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket

Brownsville resident claims $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket
2 hours 57 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 3:41 PM May 21, 2025 in News - Local

A Brownsville resident has claimed a $1 million winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, according to a news release.

The ticket, the Million Dollar Loteria, was purchased at a Circle K, located at 1995 Military Road in Brownsville. The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.

This was the ninth out of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game, according to the news release. The Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days