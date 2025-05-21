Brownsville resident claims $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket

A Brownsville resident has claimed a $1 million winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, according to a news release.

The ticket, the Million Dollar Loteria, was purchased at a Circle K, located at 1995 Military Road in Brownsville. The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.

This was the ninth out of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game, according to the news release. The Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes.