Brownsville resident claims $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket
A Brownsville resident has claimed a $1 million winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, according to a news release.
The ticket, the Million Dollar Loteria, was purchased at a Circle K, located at 1995 Military Road in Brownsville. The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.
This was the ninth out of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game, according to the news release. The Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
-
Man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting death in San Benito
-
Mission doctor sentenced after misdiagnosing thousands of patients in multi-million dollar fraud...
-
Edinburg mom charged in cocaine-related death of infant daughter
-
Brownsville resident claims $1 million winning scratch lottery ticket
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns soccer set for season opener this Saturday
-
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg