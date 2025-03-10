Brownsville residents indicted in connection with vehicle theft ring

Three Brownsville residents were indicted in connection with a vehicle theft ring, according to a social media post from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Federal court records show Angel Daniel Cerna, Jessica Guerra, and Luis Enrique Acuna were in federal court Monday.

The indictment against the trio accuses them of stealing motor vehicles in Hidalgo County so unnamed co-conspirators could take the vehicles through ports of entry in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The defendants allegedly stole seven vehicles from Jan. 2, 2025 to Feb. 5, 2025 from the cities of McAllen and Weslaco, the complaint stated. Four of those vehicles were recovered by law enforcement officials, while the others were exported into Mexico.

A redacted federal complaint indicates at least three other unnamed individuals were part of the conspiracy.

Federal court records indicate a fourth individual, Patricia Munoz, is set to be indicted in connection with the theft ring.

The redacted complaint said Munoz moved three of the stolen vehicles into Mexico. She’s set to have her initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Guerra and Cerna both pleaded not guilty during their Monday court appearance. Guerra is being held without bond, and Cerna remains in custody pending his detention hearing set for Wednesday, March 12.

Acuna remains in custody pending his arraignment and detention hearing that’s also set for March 12.