Brownsville restaurant awarded $5,000 grant from internet provider

The internet provider Viasat Inc. awarded one Valley restaurant a $5,000 COVID-19 small business grant.

Adolios in Brownsville received the grant because of the restaurant's story. Adolios decided to keep its employees on the payroll during the pandemic, regardless of the restaurant's revenue.

Amy Brown, the marketing manager for Viasat, said the pandemic opened their eyes to new problems small business owners face.

"We saw, immediately, a lot of small businesses, you know, have to temporarily or permanently shut doors," Brown said. "And we saw that all on a personal, local level."

