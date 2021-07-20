Brownsville robbery suspect arrested

A suspect in a string of robberies in Brownsville was arrested.

The unidentified suspect was arrested at the Siesta Inn Motel on the corner of Central Boulevard and Price Road after robbing a gas station and a bank less than a mile down the road from the motel, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, the 44-year-old suspect threatened a cashier at a Stripes gas station before noon Tuesday. He then walked to the IBC Bank nearby where he did the same thing, Sandoval said.

The suspect did not display a weapon - but the threat was enough to be able to make off with cash at both locations before making the journey to the Siesta Inn.

Brownsville PD has not released details of the arrest but said the suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.