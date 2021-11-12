Brownsville's Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park for 12th season

Brownsville is getting into the holiday spirit.

Set-ups for the city's Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park are underway as the display of miniature cottages returns for a 12th season.

But the festive decorations aren't the only thing happening at the park.

Holiday Village Chairperson Laurie Ray says visitors can also expect food vendors and performances from live bands and choirs.

The Holiday Village display will light up at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

