Brownsville school board president dies

Brownsville ISD School Board President Erasmo Castro died on Saturday following a battle with cancer.

In January 2025, Castro announced he was battling stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Brownsville ISD issued a statement where they hailed Castro as a man whose “dedication to education and tireless advocacy for our students have left an indelible mark on our district.”

“Castro's vision and leadership will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” the release stated.

Cameron County issued a statement saying Castro left behind a legacy of service to the community.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Castro family, the Brownsville Independent School district and all his friends and those affected by his untimely passing," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. stated in the news release.

In a social media post, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen called Castro “a tireless advocate for our community and his leadership and passion will be greatly missed."

As of Sunday afternoon, memorial and funeral services for Castro have yet to be publicly announced.