Brownsville shooting suspect arrested at international bridge

Geovanni Alexis Teran. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A 31-year-old Brownsville man was charged after his friend was shot in his backyard, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Geovanni Alexis Teran was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the investigation, according to the Wednesday news release.

The shooting was reported on Sunday, March 17 at around 1:17 a.m. at a home at the 1200 block of Squaw Valley Drive.

According to the release, Teran’s mother said her son and the victim — identified as his friend — were “casually hanging out in the backyard.” When she was going to bed, Teran’s mother noticed that the friend was sitting in a chair and bleeding from the side of his head.

“The homeowner stated she rushed to help the victim and noticed Teran nor his vehicle were at the location,” the release added.

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Teran was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge the following day.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Teran was wanted on a murder charge, but Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna told Channel 5 News the shooting victim is alive and in stable condition.

Teran remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.