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Brownsville Soccer Club takes the 2-1 victory over Central Texas Coyotes FC to stretch its win streak to two in a row

Brownsville Soccer Club takes the 2-1 victory over Central Texas Coyotes FC to stretch its win streak to two in a row
4 hours 48 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2026 Jun 20, 2026 June 20, 2026 11:06 PM June 20, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Brownsville Soccer Club hosted Central Texas Coyotes FC at Brownsville Sports Park on Saturday evening. Watch the highlights on the video above.

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