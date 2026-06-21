Brownsville Soccer Club takes the 2-1 victory over Central Texas Coyotes FC to stretch its win streak to two in a row
Brownsville Soccer Club hosted Central Texas Coyotes FC at Brownsville Sports Park on Saturday evening. Watch the highlights on the video above.
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