Driver charged in connection with Alamo hit-and-run crash

Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez. KRGV photo

A 40-year-old man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a 5-year-old child being placed in critical condition and hospitalized five other people.

Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez, 40, was charged on Saturday with two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and four counts of collision involving injury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old child in critical condition following Alamo hit-and-run crash on the expressway; suspect in custody

Bond for Ramirez was set at $300,000.

The crash happened on Friday at around 6:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Tower Road, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Ramirez was the driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a silver Dodge Durango, police said. He fled the scene following the crash and was arrested a few hours later.

The 5-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle and a passing nurse provided immediate first aid to the child, according to police.

The child sustained severe head trauma from the ejection, police said.

Two adults and three other children in the vehicle were also hospitalized with various major injuries, including head and leg trauma. On Saturday morning, police said they were released from the hospital with minor injuries.