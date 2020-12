Brownsville South Padre Island Airport plans to unveil new terminal

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport plans to unveil a new terminal in mid-December.

After about a year and a half of construction, the airport plans to unveil the new terminal on Dec. 11.

The drive-through event will include a virtual tour of the new terminal, music and fireworks.

To register to attend, visit FlyBrownsville.com.

Watch the video for the full story.