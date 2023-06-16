Brownsville special election set for Saturday
Brownsville residents will vote on a city commissioner in a special election set for Saturday.
Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba will face off for the Commissioner At Large A seat in the special election after neither candidate received enough voted to avoid a runoff in the May election
More than 4,300 people already cast their ballot during the early voting period.
A list of voting locations is available online. Polls open Saturday, June 17 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
B-Metro is offering free rides to the polls. Those interested in the rides can call 956-541-4881 for more information.
