Brownsville teen struck by vehicle while riding his scooter
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident involving a teenage on a scooter.
Police said the accident occurred at the intersection of East 10th Street and McNair Family Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they immediately provided assistance to the teen that was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on the road, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The accident remains under investigation.
