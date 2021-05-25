Brownsville to hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The City of Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 26 from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building.

Located at 301 Mexico Blvd., the clinic will have first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available to the public. To register, go online or call the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012. People can also register on site with one of the team members there, a news release from the city stated.

Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time. They must have a picture ID and a wear a face mask at the clinic. Individuals scheduled for a second-dose vaccine must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was given to them during their first dose vaccination.

The news release also strongly encourages the public to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms ahead of time to expedite the vaccination process.