Brownsville using federal funds to test migrants for COVID-19

The city of Brownsville is using more than $3 million in taxpayer money to test migrants for COVID-19.

That money, Channel 5 News learned, isn’t coming from the local budget.

"No funding from the city whatsoever,” city spokesman Felipe Romero said. “We're receiving funding from FEMA and federal dollars."

The city of Brownsville has handled the increase of migrants differently than other cities like McAllen. Humanitarian organizations in Brownsville say they see groups of up to 300 migrants come through this city bus terminal where they're also offered a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Covid tests are done by temporary contractors paid with $3.5 million given to the city by FEMA. Vaccines offered to the public free of charge at the bus station come from a non-profit called Dignity LLC.

