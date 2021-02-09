Brownsville Walmart to administer COVID-19 vaccines

On Friday, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The company announced in a Tuesday news release that, as part of the program, eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas which can be found at the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.

The Walmart Supercenter located on 4112 2205 E. RUBEN TORRES SR. BLVD in Brownsville is among the locations confirmed to be participating in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine