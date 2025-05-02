Brownsville woman arrested after 'extremely malnourished' dog found on her property

Brownsville police announced they arrested a woman on animal abuse charges after an "extremely malnourished" dog was found on her property.

Police said on March 31, Brownsville Animal Control officers responded to a report of animals without food or water at a residence located in the 2000 block of East 22nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found four dogs on the property, including the malnourished dog, according to police.

Brownsville police said the owner, identified as 73-year-old Maria Mendez, admitted she could no longer financially care for the animals and voluntarily surrendered them to animal services.

Police said the case was referred to them for further investigation and, based on evidence gathered, were able to secure an arrest warrant for Mendez.

On April 25, Mendez was arrested and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to police. Mendez was also issued multiple citations from Animal Services, including violations related to human treatment, proof of vaccination, certificate of vaccination, display of tags and microchipping.