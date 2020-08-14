Brownsville woman murdered in Mexico

A Brownsville woman was found dead in Mexico on Tuesday morning, a day after a missing person report was filed.

Lizbeth Flores, 23, of Brownsville was found dead within the Matamoros city limits. Her body showed signs that she’d been tortured.

Mexican authorities confirmed that Flores died of blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a large rock found at the murder scene. Her body was covered in bruises and she was missing all of her teeth.

Channel 5 News has leaned that the FBI is now involved because the murder happened in Mexico. Flores' body remains with the forensic examiner in Matamoros as the investigation continues.

Flores was a graduate of Los Fresnos High School and leaves behind two children.

