Crews responding to two brush fires in Mission

Fire crews contained a brush fire in Mission that burned at least three acres Monday.

The fire is near the Mission Hike and Bike Trails on Conway Avenue and Abelino Farias Street.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

According to Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia, crews are also responding to a second brush fire in the area that as of Monday afternoon is 50% contained.

Garcia said the second brush fire should be fully contained within an hour.

