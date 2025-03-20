Brush fire near Mission burns nearly 30 acres
Strong winds made it hard to battle a brush fire in an empty field off of Shary Road and Military Highway, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Firefighters from six different agencies worked on the brush fire for several hours Tuesday, where the grass is very dry.
Gloria said the fire burned about 30 acres and was put out Tuesday evening.
Gloria said the fire is a reminder about current red flag warnings and burn bans in effect throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Gloria added that firefighters expect to be in the area for the next several hours to make sure hotpots don’t flare up.
