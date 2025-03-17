Brush fire near wildlife refuge in Alamo contained

A brush fire near the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge in Alamo is serving as a reminder of what’s to come as dry weather conditions continue, according to Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

The fire was reported east of the wildlife refuge Monday afternoon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the wildfire originated in Tamaulipas, but “with the river very ‘thin’ and running with low water, it didn't take much for the embers to spread northward into this area today.”

“We're just getting started, we're getting ready to go into a very high fire season this year,” Simmons said. “The north end of the county, up in the Brooks County, north Hidalgo County, that's gonna be a very dangerous area this year."

Simmons said the fire was about 95% contained as of Monday, shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the fire burned 130 acres and over 20 firefighters from different fire departments helped battle the fire, Simmons added.

As previously reported, burn bans are under effect in the counties of Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy due to dry conditions in the Rio Grande Valley.

Simmons said firefighters are concerned with any fires that occur on the Mexican side of the border. According to Simmons, the Rio Grande bends to the left and could blow embers from a fire in Mexico into the wildlife refuge,

Simmons said the fire department is considering bringing in air support from the state if the fire becomes more difficult to contain.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez, who confirmed their fire department is putting out fires in areas west of the Donna International Bridge.

