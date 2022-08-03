Brush fire north of Rio Grande City prompts evacuations
A fire in Starr County prompted several evacuations Wednesday afternoon as crews battle to contain the blaze.
The fire along FM 755 10 miles north of Rio Grande City is traveling north fast, according to the San Isidro Fire Department.
FM 755 has been shut down due to the fire, and those traveling between San Isidro and Rio Grande City are being asked to find an alternate route.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll keep you posted.
