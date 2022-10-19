BTX Fiber Broadband Project in Brownsville breaks ground

Brownsville residents are a step closer to having access to faster and less expensive internet services.

BTX Fiber Broadband Project broke ground Wednesday.

Brownsville Mayor, Juan Mendez III, says the project will be completed in phases, with some neighborhoods having access before others.

The goal is to get all Brownsville residents connected within three and a half years.

Individual plans will start at $30.oo

The project comes with a $90 million price tag.

City leaders are using $20 million in federal funding, the rest comes from private funds.