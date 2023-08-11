Buckner International opens new center in Donna
School supplies were given out during the opening of the new Buckner International Family Hope Center in the city of Donna.
Center director Jorge Rodriguez said there are many free resources available to the community.
“We're going to be reaching out to families and see if they're interested in some of our other resources like financial literacy classes, parenting classes, classes that will make them more resilient and equip them with those types of life skills,” Rodriguez said.
For more information, call 956-382-5054.
